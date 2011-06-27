Used 2011 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|215.8/332.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|414 hp @ 8300 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Dynamic Damper Control
|yes
|Cold Weather Package
|yes
|Premium Package 2
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|BMW Assist w/Bluetooth
|yes
|Enhanced Premium Sound
|yes
|BMW Apps
|yes
|Navigation System
|yes
|Extended Novillo Leather
|yes
|Through-Loading System w/Integrated Transport Bag
|yes
|Novillo Leather
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|iPod and USB Adapter
|yes
|Smartphone Integration
|yes
|Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Automatic High Beams
|yes
|19" Forged and Polished Double Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Front track
|60.6 in.
|Length
|181.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4145 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5027 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|Height
|54.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|93.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|71.0 in.
|Rear track
|60.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,550
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
