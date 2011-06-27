Used 2011 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Too early but here is my 1st impression!
I got the 2011 DCT coupe few days ago. Too early to give any objective opinion, but here is my first impression. Perfect look, wont change a thing. Nice driver seat and cockpit. The M button does change throttle response and sharpness dramatically. You can drive it as a mellow C class Mercedes on 7th gear at 40 MPH going to Starbucks, or as a crazy beast in 3rd gear at 80 MPH merging onto a highway. Power is too much for the street, needs a track to enjoy it. Get used to shifting at 4000 RPM cause it doesn't feel right shifting before that but enjoy the sound. Take a c shaped exit on 70 MPH and life will never be the same. Tried Audi S5 twice, good car but M3 is in different league.
Fun when you need it
I have owned many great cars in the last 25 years including Porsches, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Infiniti, and Lexus'. Without a doubt the 2011 M3 is one of my best purchases because it combines fun with comfort and (hopefully) reliability. The dual clutch is amazing and the engine strikes just the right note when you put your foot in it. Handling is superior and the brakes have been great for street use. I have also enjoyed the navigation, Sirius radio, and bluetooth features on my vehicle. To date (albeit brief) this car has been a pleasure. I decided on the M3 over the C63 because while the Merc is more entertaining on the street (great torque), the bimmer is the better balanced auto.
Bad to the Bone
I've had my 2011 M3 for about 6 months. It is actually a dual clutch 7 speed. It's fast. It's sexy. It handles like its on rails. A real fun car to drive. Gets a lot of attention. Blast it straight or bend it around a country road and you just won't want to put it away. I'm a big fan of late 60s muscle cars and this reminds me a lot of the Chevelle with its deep exhaust note and off the line g force. Biggest difference is that it will handle the road like nothing else. The stereo is absolutely tight, even at ear splitting volume. I've never felt so safe or confident in a car like I do in the M. A touch of the wheel and it goes where you want. Brakes are HUGE and smooth. I am a lucky man!
Wonderful sound, great handling coupe
First, do European delivery. This car was meant to take to the 'ring, drive on the autobahn and tour the Bavarian Alps. A true Jekyll and Hyde car. 6 speed man., 220m wheels, tech pack. Did not get the zcp comp. Pack. Amazing sounds and performance at higher rpms. Not a torque monster (it's normally aspirated after all) but the rush you get over 4,500 rpm is just amazing. Keep rpm down and it drives nicely and, considering it's a v8, does okay mileage-wise on the highway. Dial edc to comfort and it's a nice sporty ride. Go to sport, push the car, and it shows its other side. Carves like a knife. Incredibly composed either way.
Last of its kind.
Bought my 2011 m3 as a second car 3 years ago. I find myself hitting the canyons after dinner on weekday nights and getting up early on weekends to carve the canyons or head to a track day. It’s driven to work or family outings way more than expected because it’s just that good at everything and so fun to drive. This is my 3rd M3 — had a e36 , e46 even tried e92 335 IS and loved them all but this e92 m3 is my favorite of them all! The versatility, do to it’s size,comfort, reliability and that amazing V8 sound track just make for an amazing all around car, In my view the only negatives are it has to small of a gas tank and goes through gas like a baby goes through diapers. It’s worth the frequent gas stops for sure. The e92 m3 now has 73000 miles on and all that has been done is basic maintenance and a few performances upgrades. This car could be the family heirloom:)
