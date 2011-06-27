  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 M3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$67,050
See M3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$67,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)215.8/332.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower414 hp @ 8300 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$67,050
2 rear headrestsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$67,050
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$67,050
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,050
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Enhanced Premium Soundyes
Navigation Systemyes
Blue-Gray Brushed Aluminum Trimyes
Sycamore Anthracite Wood Trimyes
Extended Novillo Leatheryes
Through-Loading System w/Transport Bagyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Carbon Leather Interior Trimyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$67,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Metallic Paintyes
19" Double Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Front track60.6 in.
Length181.7 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight5027 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume93.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Exterior Colors
  • Le Mans Blue Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Jerez Black Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Fox Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$67,050
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$67,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$67,050
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See M3 Inventory

