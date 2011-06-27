Used 2010 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Better than 911 or Benz AMG
Driving Enthusiast, 02/20/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Hardtop convertible is best of both worlds. Was also considering C63 AMG and 911 SCab. The M3 performs better than 911 for $30k less, and out laughably out handles the AMG -- I also owned a C55 AMG previously and a Z06 Vette. M3 has the best balance of comfort, power, and handling of any car I've owned. I highly recommend the Tech Package for now other reason the the M-mode -- this allows you to change suspension, throttle response, and steering response with push of a button and transforms the car instantaneously (almost like a different car). The V8 sounds incredible and can't wait til spring so I can hear it with hardtop down. Must haves are Tech pkg, and upgrade wheels.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2010 BMW M3 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner