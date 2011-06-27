  1. Home
Used 2010 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 M3
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Better than 911 or Benz AMG

Driving Enthusiast, 02/20/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Hardtop convertible is best of both worlds. Was also considering C63 AMG and 911 SCab. The M3 performs better than 911 for $30k less, and out laughably out handles the AMG -- I also owned a C55 AMG previously and a Z06 Vette. M3 has the best balance of comfort, power, and handling of any car I've owned. I highly recommend the Tech Package for now other reason the the M-mode -- this allows you to change suspension, throttle response, and steering response with push of a button and transforms the car instantaneously (almost like a different car). The V8 sounds incredible and can't wait til spring so I can hear it with hardtop down. Must haves are Tech pkg, and upgrade wheels.

Research Similar Vehicles