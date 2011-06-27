Used 2005 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Still the Best
Due to a lengthy involvement in "gentleman's " racing of sports cars, I am often enlisted by friends and acquaintances to find or evaluate the proper car for them, or for a family member. BMW has remained on the primary list of possibilities for some forty, consecutive years. My personal favorite (amongst worthy competition) for an enthusiast's road car is the BMW M3. Since its inception, following on the heels of the mighty CSL race champion, BMW has not put a foot wrong in the development of this package. Even in its current larger and heavier form it is race-course precise, extrordinarily well balanced, built to a quality level well beyond its price. A bargain, actually
One Word: Amazing!
Can't say enough good things about my M3. I love it! I have test driven many of these over the years, and I finally took the plunge and bought one earlier this year. It is everything I have always wanted in a car. Excellent good looks, enough room to have my wife and two kids in the car (plus a decent amount of luggage in the trunk), and power and handling that are absolutely breathtaking. Even with the amazing raw power that the engine is capable of, it still gets very good mileage if you aren't "on it" all the time. When not driving aggressively, I have averaged 27.1 mpg for a whole tank of gas. The ride is very stiff, so if you are looking for a cushy car, this is not the ride for you.
Perfect Coupe
I bought this 2005 M3 because I was looking for something that performed very well but had some interior room and was more flexible than a two seater. This M3 is a 6 speed manual and is otherwise stock with the Alcantara interior. I really love the Alcantara interior, it looks great and really holds you in place during hard cornering. So far the M3 has been everything I expected it to be and more. It's a very balanced package in terms of acceleration, handling, braking etc..When you factor in the fact that with a descent set of winter tires it's a car you can drive all year round it almost sounds like great value. Build quality is superb and I have not had any issues at all.
The thrill of a Bimmer
I am a person who believes a car no matter what make or model is meant to be driven not showcased. So I'll give you the driver's point of view. The car is a pleasure to drive. It is fast, it is smooth, and it can handle with the best of them. It's a mean looking car with a mean spirited personality. The tunnel vision you get at the higher RPMs is an amazing feeling. The security in the drive while pushing your car is unprecedented. Knowing a car can handle the high RPMs and the ability to stick to the road can make anyone feel like they are professional drivers. I own a manual, and Sports mode feels like you're driving a new ridiculously faster car. What a car to suit any occasion.
///Mazing
much better than i was expecting and i was expecting a lot... best handling i have ever felt. great acceleration and looks. you won't understand until you drive it. sick nasty...
