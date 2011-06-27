Used 2005 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Germans got this one right! M3 Lover 4 Life , 12/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my third BMW and 2nd M3. I got it with the lumbar back support (life saver for tall guys like me) With factory bluetooth option. This car will never be sold. If you want a little more kick try installing a K&N cold air induction it will kick up another 20 ft lbs of torque. I also upgraded to the Iridium plugs, great addition. I looked at the 2009 convertible and with the top down you cannot use the trunk, so this baby is mine for years to come No better car in the world for the $ !!! Report Abuse

M3 convertible...it's true what they say starrdog , 01/09/2012 1 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought my m3 convertible about a month ago. i took me a bit to get use to it, get familiar with it and its all i expected it to be and more. you get alot of attention with it. when you drive it you know your driving a sophisticated, high level performance machine. from the steering to the clutch, to the shifter,to the seats, everything is just a great driving experience. i really cant think of any flaws. oh wait, the second cup holder is useless because the arm rest covers it. thats about it. yes you pay a premium for it even used but when you own it, you will know why. it has great resale value if there is such a thing with cars. fuel mileage is not great. outside of that its a pleasure.

too much money for the car Mspeedy , 10/26/2004 0 of 2 people found this review helpful this vehicle has had so many problems so far, First and most important issue which has not been resolved is that this car has a major stalling on the second gear at times (I am not sure if it is from the SMG or its a fuel related problem)which can cause an accident. Second the side marker lighs keepon coming out or gets water inside of them.

Don't Buy M3 Conv.-Noisy top, unreliable Randall , 12/03/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Unreliable car, sometimes does not start. Dealer needed 5 visits to figure out it was a faulty key, but I still have my doubts. Fuel economy is horrible, 16 mpg in the city only! Car engine stalls when parking and turning wheel to park. The convertible top is very noisy when top is up and windows are up, visited dealer three times until they did something about, it and still its not quiet. If only BMW could provide the quality that the japanese put in their cars, things would be great!