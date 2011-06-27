Used 2005 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Germans got this one right!
This is my third BMW and 2nd M3. I got it with the lumbar back support (life saver for tall guys like me) With factory bluetooth option. This car will never be sold. If you want a little more kick try installing a K&N cold air induction it will kick up another 20 ft lbs of torque. I also upgraded to the Iridium plugs, great addition. I looked at the 2009 convertible and with the top down you cannot use the trunk, so this baby is mine for years to come No better car in the world for the $ !!!
M3 convertible...it's true what they say
i bought my m3 convertible about a month ago. i took me a bit to get use to it, get familiar with it and its all i expected it to be and more. you get alot of attention with it. when you drive it you know your driving a sophisticated, high level performance machine. from the steering to the clutch, to the shifter,to the seats, everything is just a great driving experience. i really cant think of any flaws. oh wait, the second cup holder is useless because the arm rest covers it. thats about it. yes you pay a premium for it even used but when you own it, you will know why. it has great resale value if there is such a thing with cars. fuel mileage is not great. outside of that its a pleasure.
too much money for the car
this vehicle has had so many problems so far, First and most important issue which has not been resolved is that this car has a major stalling on the second gear at times (I am not sure if it is from the SMG or its a fuel related problem)which can cause an accident. Second the side marker lighs keepon coming out or gets water inside of them.
Don't Buy M3 Conv.-Noisy top, unreliable
Unreliable car, sometimes does not start. Dealer needed 5 visits to figure out it was a faulty key, but I still have my doubts. Fuel economy is horrible, 16 mpg in the city only! Car engine stalls when parking and turning wheel to park. The convertible top is very noisy when top is up and windows are up, visited dealer three times until they did something about, it and still its not quiet. If only BMW could provide the quality that the japanese put in their cars, things would be great!
Steve's Review
Third M3 convertible I have owned. This is the best of the bunch. No problems at all in the first 6 months. Less rattles and electronic glitches than my 2002 M3. SMG works well once you get used to it. I highly recommend this car.
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2005 BMW M3 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner