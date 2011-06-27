Used 2004 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best sports car ever screamerdongie , 12/09/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have been driving my M3 for the last 4 years. Truly amazing car. So responsive with exceptional handling. It is turning like on a rail I am not kidding. SMG is amazing once you get used to it - takes a while but once mastered you will love it. So much fun driving in the city. I am getting around 18/25 MPG not great but worth it. Lower the gear step on the gas boom you are there. It is rock solid in terms of reliability. No issues whatsoever. Only change oil twice a year around 100 bucks. E46s are probably the most reliable BMW model ever built. I heard M39s are also pretty reliable. This is one of the best sports car ever. Definitely a head turner. I am sad because it is getting older. Report Abuse

Turbine Smooth Dick de Kroon , 06/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have owned 58 cars - this is the very best - first drove a friend's new one in 1994 and vowed I'd get one, one day - well I am fortunate to own such a magnificent beast! The grin factor is huge - I always enjoy starting her up , letting her warm up - then giving more and more stick - and then there's still the Sport button - wow what could a person want? Looks good in an understated way - just the way I like it - best thing I ever did on the motoring side of things! Find myself wondering what I could replace it with - nothing comes to mind! Report Abuse

Awesome! harold hare , 10/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Having owned Audi s and BMW x5,330d I finally bought my m3. What a fantastic motor. I went to Manchester via motorway, the other day and recorded 29.6 mpg at a steady 80- 90 mph. This is the best car, by a long way, I have ever owned, a pleasure to drive. Report Abuse

What a blast Mr. CD55 , 12/31/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned a few sports cars, and nothing can match the fun factor of my M3. It makes me smile every time I drive it. Great power (esp for a 6), great handling, looks awesome, and my local dealers service dept is the best to boot. I am in the process of ordering a new '06 M3 coupe and will be doing the European delivery. I will never buy anything but German cars from now on. Report Abuse