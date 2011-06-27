Used 2004 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best sports car ever
I have been driving my M3 for the last 4 years. Truly amazing car. So responsive with exceptional handling. It is turning like on a rail I am not kidding. SMG is amazing once you get used to it - takes a while but once mastered you will love it. So much fun driving in the city. I am getting around 18/25 MPG not great but worth it. Lower the gear step on the gas boom you are there. It is rock solid in terms of reliability. No issues whatsoever. Only change oil twice a year around 100 bucks. E46s are probably the most reliable BMW model ever built. I heard M39s are also pretty reliable. This is one of the best sports car ever. Definitely a head turner. I am sad because it is getting older.
Turbine Smooth
I have owned 58 cars - this is the very best - first drove a friend's new one in 1994 and vowed I'd get one, one day - well I am fortunate to own such a magnificent beast! The grin factor is huge - I always enjoy starting her up , letting her warm up - then giving more and more stick - and then there's still the Sport button - wow what could a person want? Looks good in an understated way - just the way I like it - best thing I ever did on the motoring side of things! Find myself wondering what I could replace it with - nothing comes to mind!
Awesome!
Having owned Audi s and BMW x5,330d I finally bought my m3. What a fantastic motor. I went to Manchester via motorway, the other day and recorded 29.6 mpg at a steady 80- 90 mph. This is the best car, by a long way, I have ever owned, a pleasure to drive.
What a blast
I've owned a few sports cars, and nothing can match the fun factor of my M3. It makes me smile every time I drive it. Great power (esp for a 6), great handling, looks awesome, and my local dealers service dept is the best to boot. I am in the process of ordering a new '06 M3 coupe and will be doing the European delivery. I will never buy anything but German cars from now on.
M3 - 2004
This car is nothing but responsive. Braking action is excellent. Engine is extremely reliable. Handling is solid. Definitely, best value for its class. Best looking BMW M3 design ever. In my opinion, BMW will never surpass the E46 body style for a long time to come!!! Last, on top of all, this could be a daily driver, no brainer!
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 2004 BMW M3 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner