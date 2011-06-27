Used 2003 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
M-3 smg is slug
Car with SMG is a slug from standing start. Leaves line at 900 rpm to low for performance. Bogs and cannot spin tires until it gets RPM up, cannot be considered high performance. Other owners report same lack of starting line power with SMG. Car has terrible ride with 19" wheels seems like solid tires on smallest crack in pavement. Car doors are very hard to open, latch snaps back if not fully depressed. Saleslady though SMG was an automatic with manual shift, did not know what a Getdrag was. Very disappointed in BMW and dealer. Traded car at one month and 800 miles for C5 Corvette convert, very happy with Vette lots of power at any rpm.
BMW M3 - Hype from Reality
I previously owned a 2000 M Roadster. Loved the car - a beast. Tight handling, throaty exhaust, a rocket launcher. My buddy owns a 2002 330Ci - refined car, snappy, loved the top. I thought the 2003 M3 w/SMG would marry the best of both. It does - in a way - but after owning it, I still find myself longing for the purity of the M Roadster. It's just as fast (01-02's would actually smoke the E46 M3), handles better, and it's way lighter. The M3 outputs 333HP but it weighs 3780lb. The SMG trans screams at high RPM/track driving, but it takes getting used to around town. For an awesome daily driver for the fam, save the $ and get the 330Ci & buy the M Roadster for the weekend.
Not the Ultimate BMW
I've owned BMW's (540IA, 528IA) Porsche's (930, 944T), Shelby Cobra's (427SC, GT500's) and many other American muscle cars dating back to 1964. Although my 2002 M3 convertible with a 6-speed is fast and handles well I don't feel it is the "ultimate" BMW. As soon as I can dump my M3 that now sells for wholesale because of its reputation for blown engines I'll buy an M5 or Mercedes CLK 55 AMG.
Ultimate Driving Machine
Right when I saw this car I knew that we were meant for each other. The handling will blow you away. Love letting it loose all the way to 8200 redline and then shifting in .8 milliseconds. Love driving in SPORT and DSC turned off. Surprising decent mpg get 27 on highway and 21 on streets and I don't drive like a gramma. Just keep in mind if the road is ruff you will feel it! M3 comes with a lot of options like nav, competition package, CSL, luxury package.
Live in Daytona?
This is my 4th BMW and wanted to treat myself to a convertible. Although this is truly a looker, unless you are driving the Daytona 500 to work, Id suggest getting the loaded 330 (or Lexus IS). Racing clutch is impossible to not be jerky no matter how delicate you shift. Suspension is so tight than unless youre on pristine Florida roads, you can lose a kidney on the way to work. But, lets face it, the car draws attention and its still true that nothing handles and drives like a BMW!
