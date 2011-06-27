Used 2002 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Awesome Performance. Expensive to Maintain.
I wanted an e46 M3 or e39 M5 since they were introduced. Finally bought '02 M3 MT coupe in 2010. WOW, what a machine! Perfectly balanced, high-revving and powerful engine (love the exhaust note), great in the corners, stops on a dime. Other cars, including the M5, may be faster but this one is just a blast to drive every day. If you're accustomed to owning non-M BMWs, be prepared to spend 3X or more per year to maintain this vehicle. If that's not a problem, then you're going to love this car - it is a true performer! I understand why Edmunds says this will be one of their favorites of all time. I also understand why none of the editors bought it after the long-term test :)
The Ultime Driving Machine!
Finally got to buy a 2002 SMG M3 Interlagos Metallic Blue Coupe, what a car! Just have it for two month now, got it with 109,500 on it, and had put it over 1,000 miles already, the only thing I did was change the throttle body sensor and change the oil, everything was about U$375.00 in an aftermarket BMW shop ( don't dare to go to the dealer, they will charge you U$160.00 just to read your car with the computer) so the EML and Engine service soon light went away! Yes it can be a litter expensive to maintenance, but the car won't be breaking every week or turning EML or engine service soon lights on, Is a daily driving car,with no problems!
'02 BMW M3
Awesome car to drive... absolutely love it!!! The SMG gearbox is the way to go especially if you live where there is lots of traffic.
MMMMM Good!
My M3 is Imola Red with the Red/Black interior. It has all options including the nav system and SMG II sequential manual gearbox which is great! The "automatic" mode is a godsend in stop and go traffic. I didn't buy this car for fuel efficiency, which is a good thing. The best I've averaged on the hwy was about 21...and I've already seen some 15 mpg "in town" tanks. As such, the 16.5 gallon tank empties FAR too quickly, with fill ups as often as 250 miles.
BMW stands for: " Bring My Wallet !"
I'm a working Joe, military guy, car enthusiast. I've had faster cars and slower cars, but I like BMWs the best. This car is a blast. I got my steel Grey/cinnamon m3,6-sp manual, lease turn-in; 26,000 miles, in 2005. It now has 106,000 miles on it and has cost me over $9300.00 in repairs and maintenance (including 4- sets of tires thus far) over and above my car payments. It's 2010 now, so for 5 years--that's pretty expensive! My m3 got a "new motor" sometime in its 1st owner's life because of the main bearing cap recall. The motor/trans has been flawless! All the complaints that folks have documented are valid for mine. Call me crazy, I still love my m3. It's one gorgeous sports/gt car.
