Used 2001 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 M3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)249.0/365.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 7900 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Height54 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Length176.8 in.
Width70.1 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Gray
  • Tanin Red
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
255/40R Z tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
