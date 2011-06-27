Used 2001 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My Faviorite BMW So Far
This is my third BMW, I had two BMW Z3's prior to this car. Those were fun and sporty, but they did not offer the thrill of taking corners at speeds with such ease. This is probably the best mix of power, performance, and luxury available in any vehicle.
No wonder there's a waiting list....
Everything you've read is true! BMW's E46 M3 is really a race car in street clothes. From the moment you fire it up, you know it is not your normal E46 coupe. My delivery experience at the BMW Performance Center was totally first rate! It's free and you should go if you can. Driving (their) M3 on the track gave me first hand experience of this car's true capabilities, which I'm sad to say will probably always exceed mine as a driver. Get one!
BMW e46 M3, Porsche performance for less
An 02/2001 production car which quite simply is the best car owned in the past 35 years. Easily out performs all 5 911 Porsches to date with the last being a 1992 coupe. Much more practical than a Porsche and $20-25,000 less expensive. Porsche performance with seating for 4 WITH luggage. Easily worth every penny.
rafic street king
i loveee this car fast reliability is great doesint cost tooo much for a bmw my brother has 2001 bmw m5 well both great dont now why m3 is just my favorite car
My second M3
This is great car with impressive performace and exceptional everyday practicality. You can take it the track and do really well and then take the family to the store the next.
