Used 1999 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 M3
4.8
24 reviews
List Price Estimate
$6,597 - $14,441
Everything I expected it to be

Curtis, 04/27/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Owned for over 6 years and drive over 100K miles (163K total). Have only brought it in 3x for minor issues (a/c control, brake noise and steering lock failure). All other maintenance and repairs were done myself or by a friend. Have upgraded suspension components (shocks/struts, lowered springs, sway bars, bushings) resulting in a firmer but way better handling vehicle. My brother has a stock M3 sedan and they feel like very different cars now. Power is adequate. People want more, but this car was not designed for straightline speed - no BMW ever has been. Can push the car to its limits without much drama. Plan to keep several more years and surpass 200K miles. Fantastic car.

Report Abuse

BMW M3

John Elliott, 12/29/2005
3 of 8 people found this review helpful

Overly hyped -- not really that fast -- very nose heavy with lots of body roll. Acceleration is torquey but not blazing at all. This is my second and last BMW. They are very much like Audis -- kind of nice but unrealible and not really all that great a car.

Report Abuse

Ultimate Performance Sedan

Greg Zielinski, 07/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

In short, great acceleration, unmatched handling and a blast to drive. BMW service is superb. Most people may not know this but EACH person who visits their facilities judges the BMW service centers. Everyone time I&#8217;ve gone in for service (Maintenance is paid for the first 3 years/ 36K miles) I&#8217;ve had a follow up call from BMW. They ask you about all aspects of the visit and grades you response as follows , &#8220;Excellent&#8221; = A, &#8220;Good&#8221; = C, &#8220;Fair&#8221; = F. I&#8217;ve had the car for three years and just plain enjoy every aspect of it. Any downsides? Ownership costs may be considered high to some.

Report Abuse

Dream Time

Nomaad, 01/26/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

After about 5 years of driving a '94 325i, I scored a '99 M3, black on black and it's the best thing I've ever purchased in my life so far. I didn't think it could be this fun driving a car. Plus, it's a manual, so the fun never ends. Can't wait to mod a bit, though I don't want to over-do it. Styling is classic. Simple beauty.

Report Abuse

My winter car

lfbmdpc, 09/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this used in 2001, it had 38K miles & was a "clean" used car. It's my winter car, since I store my 01 996 porsche cab here in snow country. Car is great, even with the 40+K miles now on it. Tight, fast, great stick, superior fit and finish. I look forward to fall when it comes out of storage!

Report Abuse
