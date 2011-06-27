Used 1999 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive
The 1999 BMW M3 Convertible is a fun car to drive. The engine is peppy and the handling is awesome. Driving through winding roads is a blast because the car practically hugs the road. Acceleration is great due to the smooth revving V6 engine. The interior is nice but luggage room is very tight.
M3 Convertible - Be one with your car...
This car fits like a glove. I have owned Mercedes, Acuras, and a Porsche. This car, above all the rest, gave me the greatest sense of unity between a man and his car. That may sound very weird, but if you drove one you would know what I mean. I feel a sense of control over every aspect of driving. I first test drove the E36 325, and had a similar sense, but with the "M" engine you get the control and the incredible power. If you ever get a chance to drive the M3, take it and see what I mean. Just be prepared to miss it when it's over.
The ultimate driving machine!
The M3 convertable is an extraordinary car. It handels incredibally and has a beautifuly finished interior. BMW did not cut any curves when designing and making this car. This is not a light weight sports car. It sits powerfully on the road. Long distance/highway trips are a dream in this car. I have been amazed at how well it handels in the rain. The leather finishes are true quality. I have owned this car for 3 years and absolutely love it.
1999 BMW M3
Bought my '99 M3 Convertible 5 years ago (w/25k mi) and still in love; went thru Camaro, Mustang, Vette, Jag then decade w/3 Porsches. Yes the German rides all demand high maint. costs but "Ultimate Driving Machine" is correct for this M3. Nothing is more agile thru turns, it's extremely fast off the line and 2-lane road passing is effortless with breathtaking torque and speed available from 55-90 in a nanosecond. The braking capability is far more pure & sure than any other car I've owned. Top up driving is as quiet as a coupe, and unlike many convertibles, top down is a total joy, not punishing. 2 adults can be comfortable in the backseat for an hour or more. Best all around!
Didn't match Hype
I must say that it is not the supercar that all the reviews claim it to be. Firstly, this car is waaayyyy to heavy and you can feel it on heavy cornering loads..it could use more power as has been put into the newer M's but I would be really happy with the 240bhp if it trimmed a few pounds. This shift mechanism was also a huge dissapointment. Why manufactures still make rubbery indecisive gates is beyond me. Toyota got it right with the Mr2 MKI why doesnt everybody just copy it. Brakes and steering are among the best I've ever driven. It's a good car...just not the great car I thought it would be. I shoulda saved 8k and bought a Viggen convertible.
