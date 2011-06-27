  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Imola Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Black II
  • Titan Silver Metallic
