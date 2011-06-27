  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 1998 BMW M3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 M3
Overview
See M3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Measurements
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length174.5 in.
Width67.3 in.
Curb weight3491 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black II
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Bright Red
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
See M3 Inventory

Related Used 1998 BMW M3 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles