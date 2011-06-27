  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 1998 BMW M3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 BMW M3 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 M3
Overview
See M3 Inventory
See M3 Inventory
See M3 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.16.4 gal.16.4 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm240 hp @ 6000 rpm240 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Turning circleno34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.37.8 in.38.1 in.
Front leg roomno41.2 in.41.4 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.2 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.36.6 in.37.3 in.
Rear leg roomno32.7 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder roomno52.1 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Height52.6 in.52.6 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.107.3 in.
Length174.5 in.174.5 in.174.5 in.
Width67.3 in.67.3 in.66.9 in.
Curb weight3491 lbs.3175 lbs.3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno9.2 cu.ft.10.7 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black II
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Bright Red
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Bright Red
  • Black II
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Alpine White III
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Titan Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Madeira Black Metallic
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Techno Violet Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sierra Red Pearl Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Kiruna Violett Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Fern Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dakar Yellow 2
  • Black II
  • Titan Silver Metallic
See M3 InventorySee M3 InventorySee M3 Inventory

Related Used 1998 BMW M3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles