Used 1998 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Always fun to drive darthbimmer , 07/11/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a used M3 after shopping it against the 328 and 330. All of them do 0-60 pretty quickly, but after 60 only the M3 keeps on going, going, going. This car almost never fails to put a smile on my face. It looks great, handles smartly, and accelerates quickly. Drop the top and crank the tunes, and life doesn't get much finer. The back seat makes it a fairly practical car -- it'll carry 4 adults in a pinch, or 2 adults plus a week's worth of bags. It won't carry a family of 5, tow a boat, or haul sheets of plywood home from the hardware store, but it does just about everything else. Report Abuse

da bomb mlebauer , 04/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned this car for almost 10 years, love it almost as much as my family. It stays parked most of the winter, but now that spring has sprung, pop the top and hit the twisties. It handles like a slot car, nothing tracks better. Not the most powerful, but the horsepower race is overrated. Mine is a 5 speed, a 6th cog would be nice, but NEVER would I consider a self-shifter. Car is all smiles :-) Even 12 years old I still find people gathering around it in parking lots. Report Abuse

Best of the best Romichael , 07/11/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful You won't find any kind of car with perfect handling, power and look like this car. This is not a car. IT'S AN ART!!!! Report Abuse

A Quality Car You Will Enjoy Bryan Delong , 07/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a well engineered car that is a blast to drive. The car is balanced and poised on either back roads or the highway. Maintenance costs can be high, but this is the trade off for owning a great sports car. My M is ten years old and still handles and drives better than many new cars. The convertible may not be for everyone, but I love the top down cruising. Find one that has been taken care of and you will not regret it. Report Abuse