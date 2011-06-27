Used 1997 BMW M3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/426.4 mi.
|295.2/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|34.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|174.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3175 lbs.
|3175 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|10.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|106.3 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|66.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
