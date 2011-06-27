Used 1997 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

This is the car for you!!! Bimmerboim3 , 09/11/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After being the laughing stock of my high school football teammates with a 1991 bright teal Acura Integra, I decided that it was time to upgrade to a BMW. I have always liked BMWs, but I didn't think that I could afford the repairs, but I was completely misinformed. With a total of 171k miles, I couldn't be any happier with my M3. After 4 years of ownership, my repairs pair bills have been half the price of my girlfriend's Nissan 200sx, which she has had for 2 years. If you are looking for a true sports car with the body of a tank and reliability of a Honda, this is the car for you!!!!! Report Abuse

I love this car Dennis , 09/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a car that was built to be driven. Plenty of power and great handling makes this a very fun car to drive. For the most part it is very predictable and feedback provides plenty of warning when pushing the limits on corners.

The King of the Crop jsh139 , 02/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the best car I have ever owned, bar none. You can't buy an all around better mix of performance, luxury, and style for less than $50,000. Pre-owned values have really started to come down on the E36 M3 (95-99). Pick one up today before they are all gone!

Possibly The Perfect Car Sportscarnut , 12/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THE best practical sportscar on the market. Looked at the 4 door M3 also until my significant other declared it "plain". Quick poll of females at the office reached the same conclusion. Take your time looking and spend about 20% over the Edmunds estimate to get an enthusiast owned car. You'll be glad that you did. High mileage is OK as long as maintenance has been done, and the pricing is appropriate. Be prepared for sticker shock on operating costs if you have owned a Honda. Dealer parts are pricey, and M-specific parts are ridiculous. 17" tires last about 15,000 miles at the max. PAY THE PRICE AND BUY THIS CAR!!