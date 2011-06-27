  1. Home
Used 1996 BMW M3 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 M3
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
