Used 1996 BMW M3 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/426.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|174.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3175 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.6 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Width
|67.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
