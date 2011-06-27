Used 1996 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Wonderful
The '96 M3 will be a classic... today, it is a performance masterpiece. While engines continue to get larger on today's standard coupes, none compare with the M3's supperior suspension and overall handling... truly a wonderful piece of engineering.
Asks much of you, but very rewarding...
First and foremost, be warned that when an M3 breaks, the repairs can quickly add up. This is a drivers car, it asks a lot of you (stiff clutch, low floorpan, long doors, etc.) so getting in and out, plus driving it around the city is certainly more of a chore than, say, an Honda Civic automatic. But once you are ensconced in the cockpit, be ready to grin and say to yourself many times "I can't believe I just pulled that maneuver" or "watch this!". Truth is, the car doesn't weigh all that much by todays standards, so even with only 240 HP at the crank, this car will scoot quickly. Great lowend torque, but drops off quickly. Rear drive differential makes high speed cornering very easy
Near Perfect
This car exhibits german fit and finish accompanied by a muscular solidity that only BMW can offer. Power is delivered in a smooth fashion by the 3.2 litre six. You actually feel like you are a part of this vehicle. Take a trip to Dinan Engieering to boost your M3 to another level of performance...
great driver but a few serious flaws
I purchased my 1996 M3 five years and about 65,000 miles ago. I love the way the car handles and looks but there are a few serious concerns. First, I've had three radiators in this car. The first one had the neck fall off where the upper hose connects with the radiator. A tow truck was involved. The second involved a cracked overflow tank and cracked plastic in radiator #2 - a fifty mile tow truck ride was the result of adventure. Added cooling system feature... the exploding water pump... the dealer claims that I need to replace the water pump every couple of years as the plastic impeller blades explode ...happened to me once. Over 40 grand for this?
