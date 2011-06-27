Used 1990 BMW M3 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)217.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6750 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54 cu.ft.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight2865 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width66.1 in.
