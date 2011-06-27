Used 1990 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews
For the M purist
I've owned other BMWs and this is the "Ultimate Driving Machine" like they say it is. I enjoy driving it around town and long trips both. It has never left me stranded yet. Parts are still readily available too. There are faster & better handling coupes out there, but this is just a fun car to drive. With the price of fuel rising, I think I'll keep her.
Excellent collectable
This isn't your run of the mill car. Even amongst BMW's it is special. Until you own one the M symbol is just that, a symbol. Once you experience the car , once you own one then you can truly see how special the M3 series is. This is one enjoyable car and a pleasure to own. It is as reliable as an old Benz but able to mix it up with some of the best of today's sports cars. You can actually live with this vehicle day in & out. Maintenance is easily bearable. If your can turn a few wrenches and are resourceful in parts location you can even keep cost cheap. There's also a bevy of information on the net for it. Overall a fantastic car. I love it.
Sponsored cars related to the M3
Related Used 1990 BMW M3 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner