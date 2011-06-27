Used 1990 BMW M3 Coupe Consumer Reviews

I've owned other BMWs and this is the "Ultimate Driving Machine" like they say it is. I enjoy driving it around town and long trips both. It has never left me stranded yet. Parts are still readily available too. There are faster & better handling coupes out there, but this is just a fun car to drive. With the price of fuel rising, I think I'll keep her.

lu955i , 11/06/2002

This isn't your run of the mill car. Even amongst BMW's it is special. Until you own one the M symbol is just that, a symbol. Once you experience the car , once you own one then you can truly see how special the M3 series is. This is one enjoyable car and a pleasure to own. It is as reliable as an old Benz but able to mix it up with some of the best of today's sports cars. You can actually live with this vehicle day in & out. Maintenance is easily bearable. If your can turn a few wrenches and are resourceful in parts location you can even keep cost cheap. There's also a bevy of information on the net for it. Overall a fantastic car. I love it.