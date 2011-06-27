Used 2016 BMW M2 Coupe Consumer Reviews

It's a bit cramped in the back seat. Visibility out rear-side windows when backing up is limited. I would now add that the acceleration and braking are very gratifying. I used to own a 2003 ZHP 330i, which I thought handled better. Steering was definitely more precise. But, the M2 outshines the 2010 Audi S4 I owned previously. Really, nothing in my experience compares to BMW handling for street driving. It makes driving to the super market fun.

RVSystems , 05/02/2020 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)

A Euro MTour 2016 delivery, has proven to be reliable, freakin' fast, and has an appetite for tires, esp. the rears. It is THE noisiest I ever have driven on the road. Tire noise mostly and the lack of sound deading allows a real-time experience. The sound system (HK) is wonderful at a stop, otherwise, you can't hear it or have a conversation. I love the M cars, have had more than a few, but the M2 is IMHO too track ready and not a decent daily driver. The newer M's have raised the cowl line to the point impacts vision outward. The "A" pillars are so big and the mirror is right next to it that the curves to the left, in particular, are blocked by the pair. I've moved the driver's seat nearly up, just to see past that corner. Great looking car, definitely gets a turn back and look at again.