Used 2006 BMW M Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.0/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7900 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Length161.9 in.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height51.3 in.
EPA interior volume47.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.3 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interlagos Blue Metallic
  • Sepang Bronze Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Silver Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Imola Red, premium leather
  • Sepang Bronze Light, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sepang Brown Dark, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/40R18 95Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
