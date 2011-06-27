Used 2006 BMW M Coupe Consumer Reviews

JAL , 03/19/2007

My Z4 M Coupe replaces an aftermarket supercharged Z3. 1 HP per 10 Lbs was a requirement. I use it as my daily driver, except when there is ice or snow. The performance is genuinely gratifying. Life is short, and acceleration makes mine most happy. This car also turns and stops with precision. The styling of the coupe is, in my eye and that of my spouse, much more appealing than the Z4 convertible, or of the Porsche alternatives. Frankly, the only thing that came close, was a Lotus Elise - but it was simply impractical as a daily driver. I bought and drive this car because it makes me smile every single time.