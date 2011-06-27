Used 2002 BMW M Coupe Consumer Reviews
Worlds Fastest Tennis Shoe
I loved this eccentric vehicle from the moment I first set eyes on it and I have not been disappointed. It steers like a go-kart and has one of the sweetest motors available from any manufacturer - Porsche included. There are a few small details that could be better - like the windows don't wind down all the way and central locking is an aftermarket fitment - not good on a $46k car. All is forgiven once you get this beast out on a mountain road and it comes into it's element. Single minded firecracker with just one purpose - to be driven and hard!
Best Car I have ever owned!!
I loved this car the minute I saw it for the first time back in 1998. Through unfortunate luck and 2 waiting lists later, I finally purchased my Steel Gray 2002 315hp M Coupe in Feb 2002. I must say that my baby lives up to and surpasses ever expectation that I held out for this car. From the comfortable ride, the awesome stereo, the absolute performance to the daily thumbs-up received from admirers. If you want unparalled performance with individual style all for a reasonable price..I can't think of any other car that would be more perfect. I love my M Coupe!!!
Sound of music
Great car for single guy with 2 dogs! The mesh luggage separator keeps them at bay! Laguna Seca blue paint is head- turning, love the way it is extremely fast and stable, always feels glued to the road. Love the rarity and distinctive looks, great for someone who does not want a copied cookie- cutter design.
Digitus Impudicus
If ever there was a car that waved a finger at practicality, the M Coupe is it. The cockpit ain't real well put together and the back end looks like it was borrowed off a frog . So what? Hack this machine through fast mountain roads - exciting and unforgettable. The motor is a real honey and the box is quite slick once you get used to hitting 3rd instead of 5th from 2nd. The brakes are hard to fault under road conditions. DSC turned off, the back end power slides so easily that inexperienced drivers find that it's very easy to get very scared. What do people say when they see it???....Whaaat is that thing??? Ha, I love it!
shgdyeieoruoioieoee
it is really unbelevable to drive this car . It is really enjoyable you can feel the power while you are driving
