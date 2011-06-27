Used 2002 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews
Two word: Oh wow!
This car pins the fun meter. I was looking at this and the Boxster S. The M Roadster wins. From the breathtaking acceleration to swoopy body that's reminicent of the old E-typ Jags, to the retro-but-not-really two tone interior, this is all that! One of the undocumented extras this car comes with is a smile that automatically gets bolted to your face every time you fire the engine. Although it may not have the absolute performance of the M coupe or the precise balance of a Porsche, this is the one to have... especially in Imola red!
A Classic
Now that production is ending, this car is on its way to becoming a true classic.... like a 60's vintage Vette, only better. Superb handeling, beautiful lines, and power to spare. If you have one, take care of it....if you don't, get one while you still can!!
Awsome
its the best car ive ever had
A blast!
Wanted one of these when I first drove one for the Susan B. Koman cancer fund. Handles the twisties with the utmost confidence.This car LOOKS incredible.I think I like it better than the new Z4 that is coming out. The Z3 body seems more purposeful, agressive and matched to its hard-driving nature. You DO get looks, however, so it is not a car for the shy. But the top is down most of the time. Sorry to see the model end but good for me.Also, they will not yet produce a Z4 M edition until later so again.good for me. If you can find one buy one, keep it up and you will be rewarded whilst you own it and when you eventually sell it.
The best 5 sec. car
My dream has come true after i got this car from my pretty mom :> This car provides me an awsome speed whenever i drive along the road and highway. Last time, i easily killed the Porsche Carrera on the highway.. it was amazing! it is hard to get off the driver's seat once you're on it..cuz..it really makes you to believe that driving could be impotant than anyting else~
