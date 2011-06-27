Used 2001 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews
Ultimate Muscle Car
The 2001 and 2002 M roadsters are unique in their absolute driving performance. The engine is sublime and the car can out run just about anything on the road. From a roll, from a launch, or on the freeway it just runs away. Most everyone underestimates the car and I have yet to see a car (even new models of corvette, SRT8s, camaros, etc) that can even keep close. The car can break the tires free shifting into any gear but is so balanced that there is no loss of control or fishtailing. If you think your current car is fast and handles well you should drive one of these to compare.
Fast and fun
Built for winding alpine touring the S54-equipped M roadster is the best car I have ever owned in terms of raw thrill, performance and head-turning good looks. The only (minor) design flaw is non- functional shark-gill side air vents (unlike its lesser cousin the Z3). Odd in a car where every aspect of driving is optimized for the purist from analog instruments to race-quality seat bolsters and an unnerving lack of roll in the fastest corners. It will take anything except a Z06, Viper or Turbo Porsche in a straight, and in the mountains it's virtually untouchable - truly a keeper for the enthusiast and if you find one in mint condition it will be close to 2X the "suggested" online prices.
2001 M-Roadster
This is a very fun car to drive. It can be a handful if you disengage the stability control. Very good acceleration. Only drawback is plastic rear window and minor exhaust rattle until exhaust system is warm.
Ultimate Traditional Sports Car
If you like the traditional British style of small roadster sports car, but would like reliability and modern supercar performance, this is your car. This car has been everything the specs promised. The car and straight six 315 hp engine is so smooth, the speed can be deceptive except that other performance vehicles disappear in the review mirror. I like its relatively conservative, traditional appearance and it's limited production numbers vs. ten of thousands of Corvettes. Turn the traction control off and it can switch ends very quickly. Recommendation: leave it on on the street or your favorite curvy road! This one is a keeper!
best Roadster made.
This is a very fun car. the stability control is Very good, acceleration is outstanding.
