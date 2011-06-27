  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW M Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 M
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/310.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Imola Red
  • Evergreen
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Estoril Blue
  • Kyalami Orange
  • Evergreen
