Used 2000 BMW M Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/310.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.
Curb weight3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Evergreen
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Dakar Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Dark Beige
  • Imola Red
  • Kyalami Orange
  • Estoril Blue
  • Evergreen
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
