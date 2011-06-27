  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW M Features & Specs

More about the 2000 M
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/310.5 mi.229.5/310.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.158.5 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.3131 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.9.0 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.50.4 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.96.8 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Imola Red
  • Evergreen
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Estoril Blue
  • Kyalami Orange
  • Evergreen
  • Dark Beige
