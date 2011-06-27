Used 2000 BMW M Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|229.5/310.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|158.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3085 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.8 in.
|Wheel base
|96.8 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
