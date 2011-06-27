Used 1999 BMW M Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|20
20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|229.5/324.0 mi.
229.5/324.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
Gas
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
3.2 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
Inline 6
|Turning circle
|no
|34.1 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
37.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|49.8 in.
|50.4 in.
|Wheel base
|96.8 in.
96.8 in.
|Length
|158.5 in.
158.5 in.
|Width
|68.5 in.
68.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3086 lbs.
|3131 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
