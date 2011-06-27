Used 1998 BMW M Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.0/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Measurements
Height49.8 in.
Wheel base96.8 in.
Length158.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Imola Red 2
