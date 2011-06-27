Used 1998 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews
Close but not perfect
A midget weight lifter who also wrestles and runs races. This is the modern equivalent to a classic British sports car - only very reliable and doesn't rust. Some short cuts were taken on interior design (no fuse for instrument lights, seat bushings wear quickly,glove box droops, plastic shoulder harness guides break habitually) but there are easy fixes for all of these and otherwise overall quality is great. This is a bargain in the used sports car market, and will bring a smile to your face every time you drive it. Be sure to inspect the rear sub-frame attach points in the trunk for separation on any candidate car being considered. This is a known weak area and is expensive to repair.
BMW M Power
This car is one of the most fun cars you can drive. Its 240 hp is much stronger than it suggests. It will smoke most cars with 300 plus hp. If you get an opportunity to drive one you'll buy it, it feels like a miniature 427 Cobra. Tons of torque with wheel spinning drifting power, even stock it will give most new sport cars a run for their money!
m roadster
This car is fun to drive. It is a blast. The handling is terrific, acceleration is WOW. It is my wife's car and fortunately she goes out of town occasionally and I get to drive it. It has been in for electric seat trouble, the motor burned out and is welded to the frame, so the whole seat frame has to be replaced. The air conditioner has a hole in the evaporator canister (not sure if right term). Costs 1,100 to fix. An oxygen sensor had to be replaced. The seats dont fit tight as a result they shift slightly when cornering.
98 M Roadster
My M absolutely scares me it handles so well and the acceleration in 6 cyclinder is unbelievable.
Fun with a capital M
The '98 model was the first year for the M version of the Z3 and has the S52 engine with 240 bhp and about 238 ft lbs of torque. Combine this power with a tuned suspension and a mere 3000 lbs of empty weight, and you have the definition of 'pocket rocket.' While the later 2001/2002 model year versions of the (Z3) M Roadster had a more powerful (and more complicated to maintain) engine rated at 315 bhp, the additional HP is pretty much useless on American roads and highways, unless you just liked having your neck snapped back from standing starts, that is. The M Roadster has a lower and more aggressive stance than the Z3, and it's a head turner. The M Roadster just plain ROCKS.
Sponsored cars related to the M
Related Used 1998 BMW M Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner