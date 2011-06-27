Used 1998 BMW M Convertible Consumer Reviews

Close but not perfect ZedHed , 07/06/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A midget weight lifter who also wrestles and runs races. This is the modern equivalent to a classic British sports car - only very reliable and doesn't rust. Some short cuts were taken on interior design (no fuse for instrument lights, seat bushings wear quickly,glove box droops, plastic shoulder harness guides break habitually) but there are easy fixes for all of these and otherwise overall quality is great. This is a bargain in the used sports car market, and will bring a smile to your face every time you drive it. Be sure to inspect the rear sub-frame attach points in the trunk for separation on any candidate car being considered. This is a known weak area and is expensive to repair. Report Abuse

BMW M Power pierre vanwienen , 01/23/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is one of the most fun cars you can drive. Its 240 hp is much stronger than it suggests. It will smoke most cars with 300 plus hp. If you get an opportunity to drive one you'll buy it, it feels like a miniature 427 Cobra. Tons of torque with wheel spinning drifting power, even stock it will give most new sport cars a run for their money!

m roadster ludefisk , 09/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive. It is a blast. The handling is terrific, acceleration is WOW. It is my wife's car and fortunately she goes out of town occasionally and I get to drive it. It has been in for electric seat trouble, the motor burned out and is welded to the frame, so the whole seat frame has to be replaced. The air conditioner has a hole in the evaporator canister (not sure if right term). Costs 1,100 to fix. An oxygen sensor had to be replaced. The seats dont fit tight as a result they shift slightly when cornering.

98 M Roadster Gnubi , 11/29/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My M absolutely scares me it handles so well and the acceleration in 6 cyclinder is unbelievable.