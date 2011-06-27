2022 BMW iX xDrive50 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,200
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|111.5 kwh
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|324 mi.
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|516 hp
|Torque
|564 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,054 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|205 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|42.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,659 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,867 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.8 in.
|Height
|66.8 in.
|Length
|195.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|77.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,054 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|87.8 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.4 in.
|Wheel base
|118.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/60R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
