2022 BMW iX Specs & Features

More about the 2022 iX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$83,200
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity111.5 kwh
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.324 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower516 hp
Torque564 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,054 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
interior air filtrationyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room42.0 in.
Front leg room40.2 in.
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,659 lbs.
Gross weight6,867 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height66.8 in.
Length195.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,054 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.4 in.
Wheel base118.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic
  • Oxide Grey Metallic
  • Aventurin Red Metallic
  • Sophisto Grey
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Storm Bay Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Amido Perforated, leather
  • Oyster Perforated SensaTec, leatherette
  • Castanea Chestnut Perforated, leather
  • Stonegray, alcantara/cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
