2020 BMW i8 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $2,465 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,500 Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
- $750 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for Lease Credit when leasing using subvented rates. Must lease through BMW Financial Services. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,465
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty Lender Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with Loyalty offers
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.9% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.9% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1.9% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
