2020 BMW i8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
i8 Convertible
2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$146,514*
Total Cash Price
$166,486
i8 Coupe
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$115,365*
Total Cash Price
$131,091
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 i8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,634
|$1,692
|$1,751
|$1,812
|$1,876
|$8,766
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,064
|$4,282
|$2,010
|$7,357
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,695
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$6,904
|Financing
|$8,954
|$7,201
|$5,330
|$3,335
|$1,205
|$26,025
|Depreciation
|$38,151
|$14,536
|$11,878
|$13,312
|$11,623
|$89,501
|Fuel
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$841
|$865
|$4,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$56,203
|$24,274
|$20,892
|$25,163
|$19,983
|$146,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 i8 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$6,902
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$838
|$3,372
|$1,583
|$5,793
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,272
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,436
|Financing
|$7,050
|$5,670
|$4,197
|$2,626
|$949
|$20,492
|Depreciation
|$30,040
|$11,446
|$9,353
|$10,482
|$9,152
|$70,473
|Fuel
|$605
|$624
|$642
|$662
|$681
|$3,214
|True Cost to Own®
|$44,254
|$19,113
|$16,450
|$19,813
|$15,735
|$115,365
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 i8
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW i8 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 BMW i8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- Lexus RC F 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 TTS
- 2019 Lamborghini Huracan