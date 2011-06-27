2019 BMW i8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
i8 Convertible
2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$157,049*
Total Cash Price
$174,468
i8 Coupe
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$123,661*
Total Cash Price
$137,376
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 i8 Convertible 2dr Convertible AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$4,817
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$4,817
|Insurance
|$1,634
|$1,692
|$1,751
|$1,812
|$1,876
|$8,766
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$1,064
|$4,282
|$2,010
|$7,357
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$7,014
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$7,222
|Financing
|$9,383
|$7,546
|$5,585
|$3,494
|$1,264
|$27,272
|Depreciation
|$49,699
|$15,166
|$12,393
|$13,890
|$12,140
|$103,288
|Fuel
|$768
|$792
|$815
|$841
|$865
|$4,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$63,682
|$25,249
|$21,661
|$25,899
|$20,559
|$157,049
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 i8 Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|-$3,793
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|-$3,793
|Insurance
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$1,379
|$1,427
|$1,477
|$6,902
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$838
|$3,372
|$1,583
|$5,793
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,523
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$5,687
|Financing
|$7,388
|$5,942
|$4,398
|$2,751
|$995
|$21,474
|Depreciation
|$39,133
|$11,942
|$9,758
|$10,937
|$9,559
|$81,329
|Fuel
|$605
|$624
|$642
|$662
|$681
|$3,214
|True Cost to Own®
|$50,143
|$19,881
|$17,056
|$20,393
|$16,188
|$123,661
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW i8 in Virginia is:not available
