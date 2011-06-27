2019 BMW i8 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Absolutely amazing experience into the future
I have been driving my i8 roadster for a month. What an experience! The handling has been much improved and extended battery certainly makes more sense now. Fit and finish has been stepped up and at he top in super car range. I find performance more than adequate. Other cars achieve better acceleration because of launch control. In daily driving no one uses launch control anyway; i8 achieves optimal acceleration without launch control which is a plus. Handling is awesome and ride much better than any car similar in its class. This car rides like a coupe. Most convertibles suffer from structural rigidity which can affect handling and ride. The i8 roadster doesn’t; this is a huge plus!
Impressive and Sexy BMW I8
I’ve been driving my new convertible i8 for the last couple months and have to say I am very happy and impressed with the look, performance and fuel economy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the i8
Related 2019 BMW i8 Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020