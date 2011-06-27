Used 2016 BMW i8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Rocket i8 Richard Kastner , 03/17/2019 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The guy before said he didn’t buy cause he couldn’t get in or out, he’s full of it, it’s actually pretty easy to do once you’ve done it. I just don’t think he can afford it, either way this car is insane and fun to drive, the amount of attention is crazy, definitely a head turner. Yes it’s not a super car but it’s still a pretty damn fast futuristic sexy car.. Very quiet in electric mode but as soon as you kick it to Sport it’s over... The looks by itself is worth it, especially the doors. Time to ride the i8... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Good - but could have been so much better i8 Bellevue WA , 06/09/2017 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) 10 of 13 people found this review helpful First the good – and there is a lot of good in the i8: Looks – great looker, and people love to see this on the street. Doors – this does not get much cooler than that. Exposed carbon, electric locks, kids (and adults) go crazy with this kind of stuff. Overall lines of the car are great very futuristic and a joy to look at every day. And the “open space airflow" below the trunk? My wife told me three times the trunk was open when I took her out the first time. Same goes for the interior - functional, good looking and to the point. Lastly – do love the concept of “power on demand”. You can be chilling on battery, taking it easy and if you need to – flip it to the left and you got some serious ooooompf…. Love it. Now the rest of it: Power .. Power … Power…: The car is too slow. Well – I guess it is ok when you compare it to some regular cars but it is definitely not when I compare it to my Nissan GTR or 911 Turbo. It is a 4 second car, where it should have been a 2 second car. It is not an “economical car” – not with 18 miles of battery range (never once had it at 20 as promised), and it is not a really fast car either – not with 1.5 liter in the back. Who was BMW competing with building this? Their own M3? I don’t think the M3 folks are target buyers of this car anyways. So I do think they missed the mark here. They should have competed with the 911 Turbo, with the GTR, with the McLaren and the likes. I8 has everything going for it except the power to be a supercar except power. I don’t think I will ever use the rear seats – nor anyone else I know that would. Get them out, make some flat storage area there and put a 500+hp 6 in the back instead of the 1.5 liter. Same with the little trunk in the back – don’t need the damn thing if I can get 3 additional cylinders instead. So the verdict is – put a big 6 in the back, get 700-800hp total of the complete setup and sell it for 175-190k. As of right now – I am not going to keep it when the lease expires. Hope the next 911 turbo is a hybrid and it is done right. Reliability: Well - standard BMW per my experience. i.e. – it will break, question is how bad. So far had it in the shop for fuel tank valve replacement. Damn thing would not let me open the fuel tank! Imagine you are coming to the gas station no battery no fuel and the cap would not open!! Super upset... Actually stopped buying BMWs about 10 years back based on their desire to always be in the shop. Guess they are still figuring this out. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive but no fun to exit Jeff , 07/21/2017 2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A) 8 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is great fun to drive and looks sexy but it's really hard to get into and even harder to get out of. I was going to buy it until I got in and out a few times and my back was already sore. There aren't many of seat adjustments to make it more comfortable either. Bought a Jaguar F-type instead. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse