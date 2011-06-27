Used 2016 BMW i8 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Rocket i8
The guy before said he didn’t buy cause he couldn’t get in or out, he’s full of it, it’s actually pretty easy to do once you’ve done it. I just don’t think he can afford it, either way this car is insane and fun to drive, the amount of attention is crazy, definitely a head turner. Yes it’s not a super car but it’s still a pretty damn fast futuristic sexy car.. Very quiet in electric mode but as soon as you kick it to Sport it’s over... The looks by itself is worth it, especially the doors. Time to ride the i8...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Good - but could have been so much better
First the good – and there is a lot of good in the i8: Looks – great looker, and people love to see this on the street. Doors – this does not get much cooler than that. Exposed carbon, electric locks, kids (and adults) go crazy with this kind of stuff. Overall lines of the car are great very futuristic and a joy to look at every day. And the “open space airflow" below the trunk? My wife told me three times the trunk was open when I took her out the first time. Same goes for the interior - functional, good looking and to the point. Lastly – do love the concept of “power on demand”. You can be chilling on battery, taking it easy and if you need to – flip it to the left and you got some serious ooooompf…. Love it. Now the rest of it: Power .. Power … Power…: The car is too slow. Well – I guess it is ok when you compare it to some regular cars but it is definitely not when I compare it to my Nissan GTR or 911 Turbo. It is a 4 second car, where it should have been a 2 second car. It is not an “economical car” – not with 18 miles of battery range (never once had it at 20 as promised), and it is not a really fast car either – not with 1.5 liter in the back. Who was BMW competing with building this? Their own M3? I don’t think the M3 folks are target buyers of this car anyways. So I do think they missed the mark here. They should have competed with the 911 Turbo, with the GTR, with the McLaren and the likes. I8 has everything going for it except the power to be a supercar except power. I don’t think I will ever use the rear seats – nor anyone else I know that would. Get them out, make some flat storage area there and put a 500+hp 6 in the back instead of the 1.5 liter. Same with the little trunk in the back – don’t need the damn thing if I can get 3 additional cylinders instead. So the verdict is – put a big 6 in the back, get 700-800hp total of the complete setup and sell it for 175-190k. As of right now – I am not going to keep it when the lease expires. Hope the next 911 turbo is a hybrid and it is done right. Reliability: Well - standard BMW per my experience. i.e. – it will break, question is how bad. So far had it in the shop for fuel tank valve replacement. Damn thing would not let me open the fuel tank! Imagine you are coming to the gas station no battery no fuel and the cap would not open!! Super upset... Actually stopped buying BMWs about 10 years back based on their desire to always be in the shop. Guess they are still figuring this out.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to drive but no fun to exit
This car is great fun to drive and looks sexy but it's really hard to get into and even harder to get out of. I was going to buy it until I got in and out a few times and my back was already sore. There aren't many of seat adjustments to make it more comfortable either. Bought a Jaguar F-type instead.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
My thoughts and review
First let me say I am coming from a BMW 645CI to a I8 so my review can be harsh at times on the I8. I'm not going to go over the cool factor or all the other things everyone else has gone over on the web or youtube about how cool it is or how great the car is but from a drivers point of view. First lets get one thing straight getting in and out is a pain at first but you do get used to it. The gas millage is good over all and you won't complain. Driving on electric only is kind of fun and the car is very quite other then the sound of the road. I was able to get about 16 miles on e-Drive only so it's great for short trips. It comes with all the nice interior features all BMW's come with. Getting used to the controls took some time getting used to (Starting the car and changing modes). Now for the ride. I found the I8 steering to be very good but the ride was a bit hard and bumpy (the 645CI I rides on the road smoother). While it does have power as others have said at times it feels that it is lacking. As a daily driver the I8 works very well and you should have no problems other then parking issues at times if someone parks to close to you and you are not able to open the door. The other issue you will have which is minor is the looks and questions on the car or wow that's a cool car quotes from everyone. Over all the I8 is a good car (Not great) but you should be pleased if you get one. I think in the future BMW will improve on there e-cars to the point where they are on the same par as there gas cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the i8
Related Used 2016 BMW i8 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner