Used 2014 BMW i8 Coupe Consumer Reviews

3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

bmw i8 Amazing car thats a real eye catcher

Rickster, 09/04/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After a very fun 15,000 miles, the i8 continues to be an exciting attention-getting vehicle. It's a daily driver to work and errands. As a coupe rather than concertible I can easily fit 6-8 bags of groceries in the back seat and a few other things in the rear storage behind the gas engine. Easy to charge at home after dinner . Not designed for adults in the back seat. When driving people film and take pictures on the road and/or selfies when parked. I recommend Winter tires go one around Thanksgiving for those under 40 F . Winter tires in Indiana Nov- March and summer tires spring-summer. Car is amazingly quiet and comfortable. Not very many on the road so get ready to constantly be asked questions wherever you go. Great car Much like the instrumentation my 2018 440 convertible Handles great city or highway Amazing build quality and puts a smile on your face every time you go to the garage Best High performance car we've owned for looks and performance

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Beautiful Car but not worth it

Nick, 05/21/2020
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

There is a reason the car has devalued almost $100,000 in 5 years. This car had once excelled in technology but now the features that were once unique are in most luxury vehicles. This car handles beautifully and is definitely an eye catcher but other than looks it has nothing special. The hybrid battery gets maybe 20 miles before having to recharge and the gas engine is only a 3 cylinder. The front tire size makes it so their are only 2 tire options forcing you to spend $1000’s for the car. Even a tear in the CV boot which is normally a $100 fix is estimated around $8,000 to be repaired. No I’m not exaggerating. You can’t just buy the boot so you have to buy the whole entire cv axil which cost in the 1000’s each plus labor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BMW i8

Aric Giddens, 11/08/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
