2021 BMW i3 s Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,650
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|113
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|124 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|113 mi.
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|7.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|102 mi.
|Combined MPG
|113
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|30
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|153 mi.
|Engine
|Torque
|199 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.8 ft.
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Giga World
|yes
|Mega World
|yes
|Technology + Driving Assistant Package
|yes
|Tera World
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Remove Ashtray/Lighter
|yes
|Heat Pump
|yes
|Harman/Kardon Premium Sound
|yes
|Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integration
|yes
|Wireless Charging
|yes
|BMWi Blue Seatbelt Strap
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.5 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|49.2 in.
|Exterior Options
|20" BMW i Double Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Mixed Tires
|yes
|20" BMW i Double Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Mixed Tires
|yes
|Moonroof
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|36.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|158.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3040 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.2 in.
|Height
|62.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|99.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|20 x 6.0 in. wheels
|yes
|195/50R20 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the i3
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2021 BMW i3 s info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Mustang 2008
- Used Honda Accord 2008
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2016
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2015
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2013
- Used Ram 1500 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Nissan Rogue News
- 2021 CX-9
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Model 3
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- 2021 Genesis GV80
- 2022 Kia Soul News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Aston Martin Rapide E News
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Passport
- Honda Civic 2021
- Honda CR-V 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Insight
- 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2020 Honda Pilot
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Nissan Frontier
- 2021 Tacoma
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma