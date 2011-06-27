  1. Home
2021 BMW i3 Base Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,300
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG100
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe100 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)7.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity2.4 gal.
Combined MPG100
EPA kWh/100 mi32
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range126 mi.
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Giga Worldyes
Mega Worldyes
Technology + Driving Assistant Packageyes
Tera Worldyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Remove Ashtray/Lighteryes
Harman/Kardon Premium Soundyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.
Exterior Options
19" BMW i Turbine Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" BMW i Double Spoke Sport Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity36.9 cu.ft.
Length158.3 in.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height62.9 in.
EPA interior volume99.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Silver w/BMW i Blue Highlight
  • Imperial Blue Metallic w/Frozen Grey Accent
  • Capparis White w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Mineral Grey w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Fluid Black w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Galvanic Gold w/Frozen Grey Metallic Highlight
Interior Colors
  • Tera Dark Truffle Vernasca, leather
  • Mega Carum Spice Grey and Brown Highlight, leatherette/cloth
  • Deka Dark, cloth
  • Giga Brown Natural and Carum Spice Grey, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
19 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
175/60R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
