  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW i3
  4. 2019 BMW i3
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2019 BMW i3 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 BMW i3

Base

4dr Hatchback (electric DD)

  • Conquest Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current owners/lessees of competitive brand vehicles may receive conquest offer. Trade-in not required. Not compatible with loyalty offers and/or USAA and Executive Allowance Incentive. Proof of competitive brand vehicle ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2019 BMW i3 Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW i3 in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 BMW i3 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles