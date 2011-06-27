  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW i3
  4. Used 2018 BMW i3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 BMW i3 s Features & Specs

More about the 2018 i3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,650
See i3 Inventory
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG112
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,650
EPA City MPGe126 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe112 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)5.0 hr.
EPA Highway MPGe99 mi.
Combined MPG112
EPA kWh/100 mi30
Fuel typeElectric fuel
EPA Electricity Range107 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle33.8 ft.
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,650
2 rear headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Giga Worldyes
Mega Worldyes
Technology + Driving Assistant Packageyes
Tera Worldyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,650
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,650
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Harman/Kardon Premium Soundyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
BMWi Blue Seatbelt Strapyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room49.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,650
20" BMW i Light Alloy Double Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Mixed Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Maximum cargo capacity36.9 cu.ft.
Length158.1 in.
Curb weight3005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Exterior Colors
  • Capparis White w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Fluid Black w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Mineral Grey w/BMW i Frozen Blue Accent
  • Protonic Blue Metallic w/Frozen Grey Accent
  • Imperial Blue Metallic w/Frozen Grey Accent
  • Melbourne Red Metallic w/Frozen Grey Accent
Interior Colors
  • Tera Dalbergia Brown Natural, leather
  • Mega Carum Spice Grey and Carum Spice Grey, leatherette/cloth
  • Atelier European Dark, cloth
  • Giga Brown Natural and Carum Spice Grey, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,650
20 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/50R20 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See i3 Inventory

Related Used 2018 BMW i3 s info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles