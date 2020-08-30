BMW Diesels for Sale Near Me

32 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 32 listings
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    33,821 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,748

    $8,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    72,050 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $3,717 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    75,757 miles
    7 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 3 Series 335d in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 3 Series 335d

    95,280 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,495

    $1,024 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    53,000 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,990

    $3,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    33,671 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,994

    $2,379 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d in White
    used

    2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    32,295 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,000

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive

    74,380 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Know The Deal
  • 2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in White
    used

    2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    73,428 miles
    6 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Black
    used

    2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    72,850 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $31,995

    $528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    Stock photo **
    used

    2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    129,219 miles
    6 mi away

    Not Listed

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    21,648 miles
    1,489 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    19,978 miles
    415 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $28,998

    $2,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in White
    certified

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    40,689 miles
    34 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $26,495

    $3,194 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d in White
    used

    2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    51,084 miles
    2,345 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Free home delivery available*

    $34,990

    $2,794 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d

    47,978 miles
    34 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $38,495

    $1,471 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    19,794 miles
    2,270 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Ships to 20147*

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d

    35,751 miles
    29 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Home delivery available*

    $29,999

    Know The Deal
Showing 1 - 18 out of 32 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Diesel
Filtering by
BMW
Diesel
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.