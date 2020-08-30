Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland

Located 34 miles away from Ashburn , VA

BMW Certified, ONLY 40,689 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE. PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

34 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA8J1C54GK458777

Stock: B63425

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-22-2020