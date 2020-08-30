BMW Diesels for Sale Near Me
- 33,821 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,748$8,507 Below Market
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
328d xDrive, 4D Wagon, AWD. 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Glacier Silver Metallic Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C57JA379505
Stock: 20030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 72,050 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995$3,717 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2012 BMW X5 X-Drive 35D1 Owner, Diesel, Premium Pkg, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Diesel Engine, Front Seat Heaters, Leatherette Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Premium Package, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear Sunshade, Rear View Camera w Top View, Run Flat Tires, Running Boards, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C58CL672466
Stock: AT12971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 75,757 miles7 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,798 Below Market
Leesburg Auto Import - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXZW0C52BL663311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,280 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,495$1,024 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2011 BMW 335 DIESEL SEDANClean Carfax, Well Maintained, Diesel Engine, Deep Sea Blue Metallic w Black Interior, Well Equipped with ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Hi-Fi Sound, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Diesel Engine, Front Seat Heaters, Leatherette Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Run Flat Tires, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 335d with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPN7C58BA947927
Stock: AT12738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 53,000 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,990$3,080 Below Market
Cars 4 Less - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C58F0N05678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,671 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,994$2,379 Below Market
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPORT WAGON with than 34,000 MILES**$10,000 in OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT**TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $2750**PREMIUM PACKAGE ($1700)**DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR($1450)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE ($950)**NAVIGATION**MOONROOF**LUXURY PACKAGE**DEADS UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**LIGHTING PACKAGE ($800)**COLD WEATHER ($800) includes HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL**HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND ($875)**ORIGINAL MSRP was $55,470**FACTORY WARRANTY till MAY 2021**OFF LEASE from BMW**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE**FRONT & REAR BRAKES and ROTORS JUST REPLACED** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C33HA018605
Stock: 10947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 32,295 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,000$632 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d White Criollo Brown w/Extended Merino Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Air Conditioning, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Head restraints memory, Heated front seats, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Standard Suspension, Surround View Cameras. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C50J0Y17826
Stock: 000K1125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 74,380 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 BMW 535 Diesel X-Drive 1 Owner, Clean Carfax, Diesel, Premium Pkg, Driver Assist Package, Driver Assist Plus, 4WD/AWD, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cold Weather Package, Cruise Control, Diesel Engine, Front Seat Heaters, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Rear View Camera, Run Flat Tires, Satellite Radio Ready, Seat Massagers, Side And Top View Camera, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available. Cold Weather PackageHeated Steering WheelHeated front seatsHeated rear seatsRetractable headlight washers$950[ZDA] Driving Assistance PackageRear view cameraPark Distance ControlHead-up DisplayInstrument cluster$1,800[ZDB] Driving Assistance PlusActive Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info$1,900[ZDH] Dynamic Handling PackageAdaptive Drive$3,500[ZLS] Luxury Seating PackageFront ventilated seatsActive front seatsMulti-contour seats$2,400[ZPP] Premium PackagePower tailgateComfort Access keyless entrySiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub.$1,500[4BN] Dark Wood Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAFV3C52FD686688
Stock: AT12987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 73,428 miles6 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Not Listed
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WELCOME TO AUTOMEMBER. WE HAVE THE BIGGEST SELECTION OF PRE-OWNEDVEHICLES AT THE LOWEST PRICES. ASK US ABOUT FREE *MEMBERFOR LIFE* PROGRAM. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED. IF YOU ARE LOOKINGFOR 2014 BMW 3 SERIES 328D XDRIVE PLEASE DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER BECAUSE THISONE IS JUST THE RIGHT ONE FOR YOU.THIS 2014 BMW 3 SERIES328D XDRIVE HAS HAD ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDING REGULAR OIL CHANGEPERFORMED ON TIME. BMW IS KNOWN FOR ITS FUEL EFFICIENT PREFECT FOR LONG ROADTRIPS. THIS VEHICLE HAS RECENTLY HAD SAFETY INSPECTIONS PERFORMED WHICH ITPASS. THE EXTERIOR IS VERY CLEAN WITH A SPOTLESS PAINT JOB AND THE INTERIOR HASBEEN FULLY DETAILED. EQUIPPED WITH SOME OF THE BEST FEATURES SUCH AS, KEYLESSENTRY, TRACTION CONTROL, USB PORT,POWERSEATS, SUNROOF,CHROME WHEELS, POWER MIRROR, ETC. AUTO-MEMBER IS LOCATED AT911 EDWARDS FERRY RD NE, LEESBURG, VA 20176. IF YOU HAVE ANYQUESTION PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US DIRECTLY AND WE'LL BE GLAD TOHELP. WE'RE HERE TO SERVE YOU BETTER EACH TIME.GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSION AND STATE INSPECTION FORLIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/43 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3D5C5XEKX99221
Stock: DC119741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,850 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,995$528 Below Market
Insider's Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C33H0Y15609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,219 miles6 mi away
Not Listed
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C53E0C07024
Stock: 10448A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 21,648 miles1,489 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$27,998
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
Located 1,489 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C59HK825692
Stock: 18245490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,978 miles415 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$28,998$2,164 Below Market
CarMax Manchester - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Manchester / New Hampshire
Located 415 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NH, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $299 CarMax administrative fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8F1C3XHK826137
Stock: 19173297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive40,689 miles34 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$26,495$3,194 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BMW Certified, ONLY 40,689 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE. PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroofOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless EntrySHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planMORE ABOUT USPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C54GK458777
Stock: B63425
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 51,084 miles2,345 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFree home delivery available*
$34,990$2,794 Below Market
Carvana - Sacramento - Sacramento / California
Located 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C5XJ0Y17820
Stock: 2000563633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- certified
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d47,978 miles34 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$38,495$1,471 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sunroof, Heated Seats, NAV, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Turbo, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY , harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM , TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STE. PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power LiftgateOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE 4-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Head-Up Display, Rear-View Camera, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/STEPTRONIC (STD). BMW xDrive35d with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 4000 RPM*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXKS4C38H0Y16030
Stock: 89141A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 19,794 miles2,270 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*
$30,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
Located 2,270 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C59GK458371
Stock: 19355233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,751 miles29 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$29,999
Action Automotive - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 29 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28d with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5UXWY3C53G0F84255
Stock: P4055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.