BMW Coupes for Sale Near Me
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interiorKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C04LFJ78756
Stock: LFJ78756
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$70,345
Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, Competition trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). BMW Competition with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 405 HP at 5230 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M2 Competition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS2U7C05L7G24384
Stock: L7G24384
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$86,950
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C01LFJ78746
Stock: LFJ78746
Listed since: 08-01-2020
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C02LFJ79954
Stock: LFJ79954
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$83,895
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, COMPETITION PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL, Turbo, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C0XLFJ77756
Stock: LFJ77756
Listed since: 06-09-2020
$86,795
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C09LFJ59037
Stock: LFJ59037
Listed since: 03-27-2020
$54,935
Moonroof, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged. 430i xDrive trim, Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Coral Red Dakota Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite RadioOPTION PACKAGESHEAD-UP DISPLAY, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW 430i xDrive with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Coral Red Dakota Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C06LFJ65896
Stock: LFJ65896
Listed since: 03-30-2020
Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged Engine, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C01LFJ80853
Stock: LFJ80853
Listed since: 08-18-2020
$55,845
Moonroof, Nav System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 430i xDrive trim, Estoril Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Lthr w/Dark Oyster interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Side & Top View Cameras, Automatic High Beams, HEAD-UP DISPLAY. BMW 430i xDrive with Estoril Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Lthr w/Dark Oyster interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C03LFJ60915
Stock: LFJ60915
Listed since: 03-17-2020
$55,405
NAV, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Alloy Wheels. 430i xDrive trim, Alpine White exterior and Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite RadioOPTION PACKAGESharman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW 430i xDrive with Alpine White exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C07LFJ44278
Stock: LFJ44278
Listed since: 02-28-2020
Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo Charged Engine, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C07LFJ56184
Stock: LFJ56184
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- new
2020 BMW M8ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$136,095
Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, NAV, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo. M8 Coupe trim, Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information, Active Blind Spot Detection, Parking Assistant Plus. BMW M8 Coupe with Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSAE0C01LCD33968
Stock: LCD33968
Listed since: 07-15-2020
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, COMPETITION PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... Back-Up Camera, Turbo. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C01LFJ81758
Stock: LFJ81758
Listed since: 08-03-2020
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, COMPETITION PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... Back-Up Camera, Turbo. M4 Coupe trim, Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C06LFJ80850
Stock: LFJ80850
Listed since: 07-27-2020
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, COMPETITION PACKAGE, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... Back-Up Camera, Turbo. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C09LFJ77683
Stock: LFJ77683
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- new
2020 BMW M8ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$145,220
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE 2, INDIVIDUAL PIANO BLACK FINISH TRIM, Quad Seats, Alloy Wheels. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and White/Tartufo Full Merino interior, M8 Coupe trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Heated Driver Seat. BMW M8 Coupe with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and White/Tartufo Full Merino interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESBOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, INDIVIDUAL PIANO BLACK FINISH TRIM, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE 2 Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Park Distance Control, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSAE0C02LCD57678
Stock: LCD57678
Listed since: 12-13-2019
$54,360
Sunroof, NAV, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, All Wheel Drive, Turbo. 430i xDrive trim, Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio.OPTION PACKAGESHEAD-UP DISPLAY, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW 430i xDrive with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4W5C09LFJ62958
Stock: LFJ62958
Listed since: 03-27-2020
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... COMPETITION PACKAGE, Turbo, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior, M4 Coupe trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESCOMPETITION PACKAGE M Competition Package, new settings for suspension, DSC and Active M Differential, Visit PKOD for full details, Extended Shadowline Trim, Competition Package (7MA), Engine: 3.0L 6-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo 444 HP, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 10" Rr Forged M star-spoke, style 666M, Tires: 265/30R20 Fr & 285/30R20 Rr Performance Non run-flat, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC. BMW M4 Coupe with Special Order Color exterior and Special Order Upholstery interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Y9C05LFJ79866
Stock: LFJ79866
Listed since: 08-18-2020