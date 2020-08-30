BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

Located 25 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Nav System, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, PREMIUM PACKAGE. 230i xDrive trim, Sunset Orange Metallic exterior and Oyster/Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum WheelsOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Universal Garage-Door Opener, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Speed Limit Info, Remote Services, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANT, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP. BMW 230i xDrive with Sunset Orange Metallic exterior and Oyster/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA2K1C04L7G28885

Stock: L7G28885

Listed since: 08-18-2020