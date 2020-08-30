BMW Convertibles for Sale Near Me
$154,900Est. Loan: $2,535/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW M8 2D Convertible 4.4L V8 AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteActive Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Driving Assistance Package 2, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Navigation System, Park Distance Control.Factory MSRP: $154,900
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C0XLCD60524
Stock: B00621
Listed since: 12-06-2019
$83,095Est. Loan: $1,476/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Alloy Wheels. M4 Convertible trim, Sakhir Orange II Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW M4 Convertible with Sakhir Orange II Metallic exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C05L5R64293
Stock: L5R64293
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$48,595Est. Loan: $842/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, PREMIUM PACKAGE. 230i xDrive trim, Sunset Orange Metallic exterior and Oyster/Black SensaTec interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum WheelsOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Universal Garage-Door Opener, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Speed Limit Info, Remote Services, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Ambient Lighting, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, PARKING ASSISTANT, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP. BMW 230i xDrive with Sunset Orange Metallic exterior and Oyster/Black SensaTec interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2K1C04L7G28885
Stock: L7G28885
Listed since: 08-18-2020
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Aluminum Wheels. Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior, M4 Convertible trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW M4 Convertible with Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C00L5R60622
Stock: L5R60622
Listed since: 05-28-2020
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOW MILES - 14! M4 Convertible trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Turbo Charged Engine, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW M4 Convertible with Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C08L5R70136
Stock: L5R70136
Listed since: 05-28-2020
$55,385Est. Loan: $989/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE ENGINE START, Turbo. Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Vernasca Leather interior, sDrive30i trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESCONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REMOTE ENGINE START, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW sDrive30i with Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Ivory White Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF3C00LWW84562
Stock: LWW84562
Listed since: 07-22-2020
$58,535Est. Loan: $1,043/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE. sDrive30i trim, Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Alcantara/Vernasca interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke Ferric gray (style 798M), M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Black High Gloss Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant, Heated Front Seats, Wireless Charging, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, REMOTE ENGINE START, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. BMW sDrive30i with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Black Alcantara/Vernasca interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF3C0XLWW76100
Stock: LWW76100
Listed since: 02-24-2020
$56,995Est. Loan: $1,019/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, NAV, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, WHEELS: 19" X 9" FR & 19" X 10" RR OR... San Francisco Red Metallic exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior, sDrive30i trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/COPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke Ferric gray (style 798M), M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Black High Gloss Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, WHEELS: 19" X 9" FR & 19" X 10" RR ORBIT GRAY M double-spoke (style 799M), Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr Performance Non run-flat, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant. BMW sDrive30i with San Francisco Red Metallic exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF3C05LWW76750
Stock: LWW76750
Listed since: 06-09-2020
$56,995Est. Loan: $1,015/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, Nav System, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/COPTION PACKAGESM SPORT PACKAGE Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke Ferric gray (style 798M), M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Black High Gloss Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, M Sport Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, WHEELS: 19" X 9" FR & 19" X 10" RR JET BLACK M double-spoke (style 799M), Tires: 255/35R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr Performance Non run-flat, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Active Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant. BMW sDrive30i with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Cognac Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 5000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW Z4 sDrive30i with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAHF3C02LWW85017
Stock: LWW85017
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$153,655Est. Loan: $2,525/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, All Wheel Drive, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP, Turbo Charged Engine. M8 Convertible trim, Motegi Red Metallic exterior and Full Leather Merino Midrand Be interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat.OPTION PACKAGESBOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information, Active Blind Spot Detection, Parking Assistant Plus, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP. BMW M8 Convertible with Motegi Red Metallic exterior and Full Leather Merino Midrand Be interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C05LCD69308
Stock: LCD69308
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$61,860Est. Loan: $1,095/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, SPORT SEATS. Mineral White Metallic exterior and Nightblue Lthr w/Dark Oyster h interior, 430i xDrive trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Side & Top View Cameras, Automatic High Beams, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Active Blind Spot Detection, Lumbar Support, Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING Adjustable Front Armrest, WiFi Hotspot, complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SPORT SEATS (STD). BMW 430i xDrive with Mineral White Metallic exterior and Nightblue Lthr w/Dark Oyster h interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5200 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z3C04L5S05720
Stock: L5S05720
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$152,625Est. Loan: $2,504/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Taruma Brown Full Leather Meri interior, M8 Convertible trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver SeatOPTION PACKAGESDRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information, Active Blind Spot Detection, Parking Assistant Plus, INDIVIDUAL PIANO BLACK FINISH TRIM, MOONLIGHT BLACK SOFT TOP. BMW M8 Convertible with Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Taruma Brown Full Leather Meri interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 600 HP at 6000 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C0XLCD92762
Stock: LCD92762
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- new
2020 BMW i8ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$166,095Est. Loan: $2,675/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Back-Up Camera. i8 trim, Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Giga Amido Full Perforated Lea interior. Warranty 4 yrs/50k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, All Wheel Drive. BMW i8 with Crystal White w/Frozen Grey exterior and Giga Amido Full Perforated Lea interior features a 3 Cylinder Engine with 369 HP at 5800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW i8 with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z6C06L7F53701
Stock: L7F53701
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior25 mi away
$69,695Est. Loan: $1,199/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Navigation, Leather Interior, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. 440i xDrive trim, Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Ivory White Lthr w/Dark Oyster interiorKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound System.OPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Side & Top View Cameras, Automatic High Beams, HEAD-UP DISPLAY. BMW 440i xDrive with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Ivory White Lthr w/Dark Oyster interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4Z7C00L5S01252
Stock: L5S01252
Listed since: 08-10-2020
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH... ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION, Aluminum Wheels. M4 Convertible trim, Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED M DOUBLE-CLUTCH W/DRIVELOGIC, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT DETECTION. BMW M4 Convertible with Alpine White exterior and Black Extended Merino Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 425 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW M4 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBS4Z9C05L5R64276
Stock: L5R64276
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 20,578 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,981$3,164 Below Market
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 2 Series 230i xDrive SULEV with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA2M9C39HV717824
Stock: AP00334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- used
2020 BMW M81,001 miles17 mi awayTitle issue, Personal Use
$122,934$9,573 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 1,001 Miles! Scores 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This BMW M8 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 4.4 L/268 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 9.5" FR & 20" X 10.5" RR BLACK -inc: (Style 810M), M double-spoke, NECK WARMER, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE -inc: active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways.*This BMW M8 Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Lane Departure Warning, Active Park Distance Control, Drive Recorder, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear and speed limit information, Active Blind Spot Detection, Parking Assistant Plus , WiFi Hotspot -inc: complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 10.5" Rr M Dbl-Spoke -inc: (Style 810M), Bi-color, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 275/35R20 Front & 285/35R20 Rear Perf -inc: Non-runflat.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at BMW of Fairfax, 8427 Lee Highway, Fairfax, VA 22031.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 BMW M8 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBSDZ0C00LCD48169
Stock: DDLCD48169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-30-2019
- 13,976 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseHome delivery available*
$44,500$2,163 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive Convertible* 1 Owner Clean Carfax* Super Low miles* Great Color combo* Loaded*Original MSRP $67,445!!! Cold Weather Package*Driving Assistance Package* Driving Assistance Plus Package*Technology Package*Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.comDue to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 440i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA4U1C3XH5A16450
Stock: P6122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
